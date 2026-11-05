Chagrin Falls Men’s Store Collects Toys to Replace Gifts Lost in Salvation Army Fire

Downtown Chagrin Falls. Public domain.

A Chagrin Falls clothing store is asking its neighbors to help put Christmas back together for hundreds of Cleveland-area children. Peter’s Store for Men has started collecting toys to help replace the thousands of gifts destroyed when fire swept through a Salvation Army storage unit in Cleveland this summer, WOIO Cleveland 19 News reported on November 4.

The fire, an electrical fire over the summer, destroyed more than 2,000 toys valued at $30,000 to $40,000 that had been stored for The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland’s Christmas campaign, according to Captain Joel Ashcraft, the Salvation Army’s area commander in Greater Cleveland, as reported by FreshWater Cleveland. The lost toys had been meant for about 800 children, FreshWater Cleveland reported.

Peter’s Store for Men, founded in 1980, is a longtime fixture of downtown Chagrin Falls, and the store started its toy drive after the fire, WOIO reported. The collection gives shoppers and residents in the Chagrin Valley a local way to help rebuild a stockpile that the Salvation Army had spent months assembling in Cleveland.

The scale of what was lost explains the urgency. The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland collects toys year-round toward a Christmas effort that aims to gather 15,000 toys and serve more than 6,500 children across Cuyahoga County, according to FreshWater Cleveland. The summer fire wiped out a significant share of that inventory in a single incident — toys already donated, sorted and waiting for the holiday distribution — with the season only months away.

The campaign’s donation standard shows what kinds of help are needed most. The Salvation Army asks for new, unwrapped toys valued at about $25 to $30, for children from infancy through age 12, and supporters can also purchase gifts through the Salvation Army’s Walmart virtual Angel Tree registry, FreshWater Cleveland reported. Every replacement toy collected in Chagrin Falls goes toward closing the gap the fire opened for the roughly 800 children those original gifts were intended to reach.

The timeline tells the story of a community answering a setback. This summer, the electrical fire destroyed the stored toys. Through the fall, the Salvation Army has worked to replenish its Christmas inventory. On November 4, WOIO reported that Peter’s Store for Men had joined that effort with its own collection in Chagrin Falls — a suburban storefront stepping in for a Cleveland warehouse loss, weeks before the gifts are due to go out.

It is the kind of response the Chagrin Valley is known for: a family-era men’s store, in business since 1980, using its downtown counter as a collection point so that children it will never meet still find a gift with their name on it at Christmas. The drive also widens the circle of the Salvation Army’s recovery beyond Cleveland itself, drawing donors from across the eastern suburbs into a Cuyahoga County-wide effort.

That year-round collecting model is exactly why a single storage fire hurt so much — and why replacement drives matter. Because the Salvation Army builds its Christmas inventory gradually, a summer loss cannot be made up by a single weekend of shopping; it takes steady donations across the fall, from registries, store collections and community drives like this one, to rebuild thousands of gifts before distribution begins.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on. Confirmed: the summer fire destroyed more than 2,000 stored toys worth $30,000 to $40,000 and intended for about 800 children, according to the Salvation Army’s area commander as reported by FreshWater Cleveland, and Peter’s Store for Men in Chagrin Falls is now collecting replacement toys, WOIO reported. Still to be announced: the store’s drive deadline and collection hours, which had not been published in WOIO’s report — shoppers can confirm details directly with the store.

What happens next is a busy six weeks for the Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign. Angel Tree adoptions run at participating Walmart stores from November 14 through December 15, and a toy collection is planned at the Baldassarre Orchestra’s Rock & Holiday Spectacular on December 12, according to FreshWater Cleveland. The Peter’s Store for Men collection feeds into that same push, ahead of the Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution to more than 6,500 Cuyahoga County children.

For families who want to help, the path is simple: a new, unwrapped toy in the $25-to-$30 range, for a child from infancy to age 12, dropped into a local collection like the one in Chagrin Falls. Multiplied by a community, that is how 2,000 lost Christmas gifts get replaced — one shopping trip at a time.