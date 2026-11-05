Miami University Student Faces Felony Charge Over Yik Yak Post About Campus Table

The Armstrong Student Center at Miami University in Oxford, where four students staffed the table referenced in the Oct. 28 post. Photo: EEJCC, CC BY-SA 4.0

A 19-year-old Miami University student faces a felony charge in Butler County after investigators say she posted a Yik Yak message that students at an anti-abortion table in the Armstrong Student Center understood as a threat to shoot and kill them. She was arrested by Miami University police, booked into the Butler County Jail on Nov. 2 and was scheduled to appear in court again at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The case centers on a short post made on Oct. 28 in a Miami University group on Yik Yak, a location-based app where posts are visible to users in the surrounding area. According to court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer, the post said, “How many dining dollars to kirk the anti-abortion table in Armstrong.” Investigators said the message was posted to a “Miami Ohio” group and was visible to any Yik Yak user in the Miami University area, according to the Enquirer.

At the time, four students were staffing an anti-abortion information booth inside the Armstrong Student Center, according to court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The documents state, according to the Enquirer, that “the victims understood the term ‘kirk’ to mean shooting and killing a person, in reference to the 2025 fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on a university campus.” That interpretation is at the heart of the case, because the charge depends on how the word was understood by the students at the table.

The student is charged with one felony count of making a terrorist threat and multiple misdemeanor charges including aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment and inducing panic, according to court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Enquirer reported that the felony carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and each misdemeanor carries a maximum of 180 days. Those are legal maximums, not a sentence imposed, and the case has not been decided.

As of Nov. 4, the student remained in the Butler County Jail on $170,000 bond, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Enquirer reported that if she posts bond, she will have to wear an ankle monitor, a magistrate ordered her to stay away from five people, and she was barred from using social media. Authorities also reported the incident to the FBI, according to the Enquirer. NewsForce247 is not naming the student because the Enquirer’s reporting on the court documents did not name her.

How the post reached investigators is laid out in the court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The documents state, according to the Enquirer, that “a member of the College Republicans who was not at the booth, reported that he believed the group was being targeted, feared for the students’ safety, and submitted a tip to the FBI.”

Investigators allege the post was made in an effort to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population, namely students who express that viewpoint on campus,” according to court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer. That is the investigators’ characterization in the filing and it has not been tested in court. The Enquirer reported that it reached out to the student’s attorney but did not immediately receive a response, so no defense explanation for the post was included in its reporting.

Miami University confirmed in a statement on Nov. 4 that the woman is a student, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Enquirer reported the statement said the law prevents releasing discipline details, but all students are “afforded their due process rights through our Code of Student Conduct.” Two tracks are moving at once — a Butler County criminal case and a university conduct process the university says it cannot detail.

The Armstrong Student Center is the central gathering building on Miami’s Oxford campus in Butler County, at a university enrolling more than 18,000 students in Oxford. A booth there sits in a public, high-traffic setting where student organizations regularly present competing viewpoints — part of why, from the sequence in the court documents, a short anonymous post naming the table drew a law-enforcement response.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on. Confirmed from court documents reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer are the Oct. 28 post’s wording, the four students at the booth, the Nov. 2 arrest, the $170,000 bond and its conditions, the charges, and the Nov. 5 court time. Still waiting are that appearance’s outcome, whether bond is posted, any public explanation from her attorney, and any university discipline — none reported as of the Enquirer’s Nov. 5 report.

For other Miami students, the impact is practical as well as legal. The students at the table are identified in the court documents as victims, five people are covered by the stay-away order described by the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the accused student is barred from social media if released. No injuries were reported in the Enquirer’s account, and its reporting does not describe any weapon being found; the case as filed rests on the post itself and how it was understood.

What happens next is the court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, in Butler County, reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer as the next appearance after the Nov. 2 booking. That hearing is the next concrete step where bond, conditions or the charges’ path could change on the record. NewsForce247 will follow its outcome and any statement from the student’s attorney.

Photo: EEJCC, CC BY-SA 4.0