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A 23-year-old Toledo man was killed early Thursday when his SUV left Byrne Road in south Toledo, struck a tree, overturned and hit the front porch of a home, according to Toledo police reporting by WTOL 11 and 13abc.

The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, on Byrne Road, one of the main north-south routes through south Toledo. WTOL 11 reported that Toledo police identified the driver as Oscar Macuixtle, 23, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene. 13abc reported the crash occurred on the stretch of Byrne Road between Stengel Avenue and Copland Boulevard, in a residential section of the road lined with homes set close to the street.

Both WTOL 11 and 13abc reported that the SUV struck a tree and rolled before coming to rest against the front porch of a house along the road. WTOL 11 reported that, despite the SUV reaching the porch, the home itself was not structurally damaged in the crash, and no one inside the home was reported hurt.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. WTOL 11 reported that a second driver involved in the sequence of events was checked by emergency crews at the scene and did not go to a hospital, and 13abc likewise reported that no one else was injured. Police have not publicly identified that second driver.

Byrne Road was closed between Detroit Avenue and Heatherdowns Boulevard while officers investigated and crews cleared the wreckage, WTOL 11 reported. The closure covered the early-morning hours, and the road had reopened by later Thursday morning, in time for the normal flow of daytime traffic through south Toledo.

Toledo police are investigating what caused the SUV to leave the road. WTOL 11 and 13abc differed in their early accounts of the moments just before the SUV went off Byrne Road, and police have not yet released a full account of that sequence, so NewsForce247 is not reporting those conflicting details until officers confirm them. Police also have not said whether speed, impairment or a medical issue played any role, and no findings on those questions should be assumed from the early reports.

Anyone with information about the crash, or who saw the SUV on Byrne Road shortly before 1:15 a.m., can contact the Toledo Police Department. NewsForce247 will update this story if police release additional confirmed details, including the findings of their investigation into what led up to the crash.