Warren County Backs Ramaswamy, Husted at Home as Democrats Win Statewide Races

The Warren County Courthouse in Lebanon. Warren County's unofficial Nov. 3 results favored Republicans in the statewide races; results are certified by Nov. 24.

Warren County voters backed Republicans in the statewide races on Tuesday, Nov. 3, even as Democratic candidates carried Ohio overall, according to unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State as reported in the Associated Press county tables, with 181 of the county’s 185 precincts reporting — 97.84 percent — and an estimated 98 percent of the vote counted.

In the governor’s race, Vivek Ramaswamy carried Warren County with 63,426 votes, ahead of Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton, who won statewide and received 45,903 votes in Warren County. Libertarian Don Kissick received 3,465 votes in the county, bringing the county total in the race to 112,794 votes.

In the U.S. Senate race, Jon Husted carried Warren County with 64,230 votes, while Sherrod Brown, who won the seat statewide, received 43,962 votes in the county, according to the unofficial Secretary of State results reported by the Associated Press.

Warren County voters also backed the Republican in the secretary of state race that Allison Russo won statewide: Robert Sprague received 65,498 votes in the county to Russo’s 42,803, with Libertarian Tom Pruss receiving 3,504, according to the unofficial results.

State Issue 3, the photo ID constitutional amendment that passed statewide, won overwhelmingly in Warren County, with 79,433 votes in favor and 31,733 against — about 71.5 percent yes — according to the unofficial results.

The county commissioner race among Republican incumbent Tom Grossmann, Democrat Ian Logan and Libertarian Katherine Bowles was on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the county sample ballot available through the Secretary of State. Vote totals for that race were not available in the Secretary of State and Associated Press county tables reviewed for this story, and NewsForce247 is not calling that race until the Warren County Board of Elections’ figures are confirmed. The Cincinnati Enquirer, citing the Warren County Board of Elections, reported the county had 177,445 registered voters and 185 precincts, with 25 races and measures on the ballot.

What happens next is certification. Under Secretary of State Directive 2026-48 and the Secretary of State’s Nov. 3 release outlining what happens after the polls close, county boards begin the official canvass 5 to 15 days after Election Day and must complete the canvass and certify results no later than 21 days after Election Day — Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The Secretary of State’s office then reviews the county certifications before final statewide certification. All Warren County results remain unofficial until then, and the canvass will include remaining eligible provisional, cured absentee and military and overseas ballots.