Five Miami Valley Teams Remain in OHSAA Soccer Playoffs, Eye State Berths

Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, site of the OHSAA state soccer finals. Photo: InvadingInvader, CC BY-SA

Five Miami Valley high schools are one win from the state semifinals in the 2026 Ohio High School Athletic Association soccer playoffs, WHIO-TV reported Thursday morning. Centerville, Archbishop Alter and Miami East have reached the girls regional finals, while Fairmont and Carroll have reached the boys regional finals, with all five finals set for this weekend.

The girls finals are played Saturday, November 7, according to WHIO-TV. In Division I, Centerville plays Seton at noon at Bellbrook High School. In Division IV, Archbishop Alter plays Mariemont at noon at Mason High School. In Division V, Miami East plays Columbus Academy at 6 p.m. at Springfield High School.

Each of the three girls teams won a regional semifinal on Tuesday. WHIO-TV reported Centerville beat Oak Hills 2-1, Alter beat Madeira 3-2 and Miami East beat Legacy Christian 1-0. The Dayton Daily News reported Alter improved to 16-3-2 behind two goals and an assist from Laiken Pagur, and that Miami East improved to 19-2-1 with its win.

Centerville’s path included a standout moment in goal. The Dayton Daily News reported Elks goalkeeper Kara Sobecki saved a penalty kick with just over 33 minutes remaining while Centerville held a one-goal lead against Oak Hills, preserving the 2-1 win. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Centerville, now 13-5-2, will face an unbeaten Seton team that beat Lakota East 4-0 in its semifinal and has outscored its postseason opponents 20-0.

The boys finals follow on Sunday, November 8. WHIO-TV reported Fairmont plays St. Xavier in the Division I regional final at 2 p.m. at Bishop Fenwick High School, and Carroll plays Badin in the Division III regional final at 2 p.m. at Beavercreek High School. The Cincinnati Enquirer identified the Carroll-Badin site as Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek.

Both boys teams advanced on Wednesday. WHIO-TV reported Fairmont beat Walnut Hills 3-2 and Carroll beat Butler 2-0. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Carroll improved to 21-0-1 with that win, and that Badin advanced with a 3-1 win over previously unbeaten Turpin. The Enquirer also noted Badin, which has outscored its four playoff opponents 15-3, lost to Greater Catholic League Coed rival Carroll 3-1 in September, adding a rematch storyline to Sunday’s final.

Winners this weekend advance to the state semifinals next week, one step from the title games. WHIO-TV reported the girls and boys state soccer championships are scheduled for November 13-16 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. For five Miami Valley programs spread across five different finals, the next match decides whether a memorable postseason run continues to Columbus or ends one win short of the state final four.

Photo: InvadingInvader, CC BY-SA