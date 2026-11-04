Davidson Holds Ohio’s 8th District in Closest Race Yet Against Enoch

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson. (Public domain, U.S. House of Representatives, via Wikimedia Commons)

Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson of Troy won another term in Ohio’s 8th Congressional District on Tuesday, November 3, defeating Democratic challenger Vanessa Enoch of West Chester in their fifth straight matchup. The Associated Press called the race at 11:03 p.m., according to the Buckeye Bulletin, with Davidson holding 168,689 votes, or 52.1 percent, to Enoch’s 154,828 votes, or 47.9 percent, with about 97 percent of precincts reporting. The AP results page listed 609 of 622 precincts reporting, and the totals remain unofficial until they are certified.

The 8th District covers Darke and Preble counties, most of Butler County and portions of Hamilton and Miami counties, stretching from the edge of Cincinnati north to Darke County farmland, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Hamilton County communities including Forest Park, Wyoming, Sharonville and Blue Ash fall inside the district under the new congressional maps used this year, the Enquirer reported.

Tuesday’s margin was the closest of the Davidson-Enoch matchups. Davidson was last reelected in 2024 with about 63 percent of the vote, according to Ohio Secretary of State results cited by the Cincinnati Enquirer. Enoch’s 47.9 percent this year was her strongest showing in five tries, turning a seat long treated as safely Republican into one of Ohio’s tighter House races of the night, even as it stayed in Republican hands.

Davidson has represented the district since winning a special election in 2016 to succeed former House Speaker John Boehner, who resigned in 2015, the Buckeye Bulletin reported. A former Army Ranger, he owned manufacturing companies in Ohio before entering Congress, according to his congressional biography as summarized by the Cincinnati Enquirer, and he serves on the House Financial Services Committee. Enoch runs a consulting business, Cultural Impact, LLC, in West Chester, the Enquirer reported.

On the campaign trail, the two offered sharply different pitches. Davidson campaigned on conservative fiscal policies, limiting federal spending and strengthening border security, the Buckeye Bulletin reported. Enoch, who won the Democratic nomination in May, focused on lowering household expenses, expanding affordable health care and housing, and protecting residents from rising electricity costs associated with data center development, according to the Buckeye Bulletin.

For voters across Butler, Preble and Darke counties and the district’s Hamilton and Miami County communities, the result means continuity in Washington: the congressman who has held the seat for a decade will carry the district’s concerns — from farm and manufacturing economies in the north to fast-growing Cincinnati suburbs in the south — into the next Congress. The narrower margin, however, signals that the redrawn district’s growing suburban share is changing its politics.

What happens next is certification. County boards of elections across the district will canvass the unofficial totals, and the results become official only once that process is complete and certified through the Ohio Secretary of State. Davidson’s new two-year House term then begins with the next Congress in January, and Enoch leaves the race with the closest finish of her decade-long effort to win the seat.