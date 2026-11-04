Monroe County Unofficial Results: Schumacher Wins Commissioner Race

The Monroe County Courthouse in Woodsfield. Photo: Bwsmith84, CC BY

WOODSFIELD, Ohio — Republican Mitchell Mick Schumacher won the Monroe County commissioner race in the November 3, 2026 general election, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections. Schumacher received 3,264 votes, or 69.15 percent, to 1,456, or 30.85 percent, for Sarah Arend. The board reported all 20 precincts, with 4,933 ballots cast of 8,652 registered voters — 57.02 percent turnout. Results are unofficial until the official canvass.

In the other contested courthouse races, James L. Peters won the Court of Common Pleas judgeship with 3,229 votes, or 68.76 percent, to 1,467 for Republican Chelsea M. Bone, according to the board of elections. Republican Grant Reusser won county auditor with 2,780 votes, or 58.24 percent, to 1,993 for Democrat Denise M. Stoneking, and Republican Elizabeth Beachy won the treasurer’s unexpired term with 2,782 votes, or 57.77 percent, to 2,034 for Democrat Mollie Landefeld.

For the Seventh District Court of Appeals, Republican Molly K. Johnson was unopposed and received 3,521 county votes, and Republican Mark Anthony Hanni took the county’s vote for the other seat with 3,280 votes, or 71.37 percent, to 1,316 for Democrat Katherine Rudzik — county votes in a multi-county district, not district totals.

Most local levies passed, according to the board of elections: a 5-mill renewal in Stafford Village by 12 votes to 4, a 1.5-mill fire levy renewal in Bethel Township by 103 to 19, a 1-mill roads levy renewal in Green Township by 106 to 42, and a 1-mill cemeteries levy renewal in Lee Township by 209 to 129. An additional 2-mill levy in Sunsbury Township failed, 176 votes to 237. Woodsfield North voters approved a liquor Sunday sales question by 223 votes to 106.

In statewide races, Monroe County voted heavily Republican in its county-only totals, according to the board of elections and the Secretary of State’s live unofficial results. For governor, Vivek Ramaswamy received 3,146 county votes to 1,330 for Democrat Amy Acton and 285 for Libertarian Don Kissick. For U.S. senator, Jon Husted received 3,141 county votes to 1,311 for Democrat Sherrod Brown. Those are county votes only, not statewide outcomes.

The county backed Republicans in its other statewide contests as well, according to the Secretary of State’s results for Monroe County, including Keith Faber for attorney general, Frank LaRose for auditor, Robert Sprague for secretary of state, and Troy Balderson for Congress. On statewide Issue 3, to require photo identification to vote, Monroe County voted yes by 3,961 votes to 870, or 81.99 percent — the county’s vote, not the statewide result.

What happens next is the official canvass. According to the Secretary of State’s office, county boards begin the canvass between five and 15 days after Election Day, reviewing records and counting remaining eligible ballots, and must certify results no later than 21 days after Election Day. The Secretary of State listed 25 outstanding provisional ballots and two outstanding overseas absentee ballots for Monroe County after Election Night. County certifications are then reviewed before final statewide certification.

Photo: Bwsmith84, CC BY