Miami County Unofficial Results: 59.38% Turnout, Mercer Wins Commissioner Race

The Miami County Courthouse in Troy.

Miami County voters turned out at 59.38 percent in the November 3 general election, casting 46,122 ballots from 77,679 registered voters, with all 87 precincts reporting, according to the Miami County Board of Elections’ unofficial canvass. The results below are unofficial until the board completes its official canvass and certifies them.

In the county’s top local race, Ted Mercer won the Miami County commissioner seat with 31,184 votes, or 69.27 percent, defeating William M. Whitten, who received 13,831 votes, or 30.73 percent, according to the board’s unofficial canvass. County Auditor Matthew W. Gearhardt ran unopposed and received 34,233 votes.

Miami County backed Republican nominees in the statewide races even as Democrats won those offices statewide, according to the board’s county-level count. For governor, Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley received 28,048 votes in Miami County, or 61.43 percent, to 15,391 votes, or 33.71 percent, for Amy Acton and David Pepper. For U.S. Senate, Jon Husted received 28,590 votes in the county, or 62.58 percent, to 14,473 votes, or 31.68 percent, for Sherrod Brown. Those are Miami County’s votes only, not the statewide totals.

County voters also weighed in heavily for State Issue 3, the photo ID constitutional amendment: 35,393 Miami County voters, or 77.92 percent, voted yes, and 10,031, or 22.08 percent, voted no, according to the unofficial canvass. In other statewide races as voted in Miami County, Keith Faber led for attorney general, Frank LaRose for auditor of state, Robert Sprague for secretary of state and Jay Edwards for treasurer, and Daniel R. Hawkins and Colleen O’Donnell led the two Ohio Supreme Court races, all per the board’s count.

On local money questions, voters renewed the Troy City School District tax levy with 57.21 percent voting for it, renewed the countywide Tri-County Board of Mental Health tax levy with 68.53 percent in favor, and approved an additional Miami County Park District levy with 58.83 percent in favor, according to the unofficial canvass. Piqua voters approved a city charter amendment on data centers with 66.70 percent voting yes. Piqua also held a separate special election on commissioner recalls; the Board of Elections had not yet posted official special-election results when NewsForce247 checked, so no recall outcome is reported here.

In congressional races, Warren Davidson received 66.91 percent of Miami County’s 8th District vote and Mike Carey received 67.15 percent of the county’s 15th District vote, according to the board. Phil Plummer led the 5th District state Senate race in the county with 69.17 percent, and Johnathan Newman led the 80th District state House race with 65.55 percent.

What happens next: the results remain unofficial while the cure period runs from November 4 through November 7 for voters fixing provisional or absentee identification issues, and eligible military and overseas ballots arriving within four days after Election Day are counted, according to the Ohio Secretary of State. Under Secretary of State Directive 2026-48, the official canvass must begin between November 8 and November 18, and Miami County must certify its results no later than Tuesday, November 24, 2026.