Genesis HealthCare Raises Entry-Level Minimum Wage to $16.50 in Zanesville

Downtown Zanesville. Photo: Thesteeleisreal, CC BY-SA

Genesis HealthCare System in Zanesville is raising its minimum wage to $16.50 per hour for entry-level positions, the health system said in a community announcement reported by the Zanesville Times Recorder on November 3. The change is aimed at people interested in health care and support services, including applicants without prior health care experience.

“You don’t have to have healthcare experience to build a career at Genesis. We have opportunities to set you on a path to grow and create a future that you want,” Matthew Perry, president and chief executive officer of Genesis HealthCare System, said in the Genesis announcement reported by the Zanesville Times Recorder.

Genesis is pairing the wage announcement with two open-interview events in Zanesville, both running from 2 to 6 p.m., according to the announcement reported by the Times Recorder. The first session is today, Wednesday, November 4, and the second is Wednesday, December 2, both at 1246 Ashland Ave. in Zanesville.

At the open interviews, job seekers can meet hiring leaders, learn about available positions and explore career opportunities at Genesis, according to the announcement. Applications are also available online at genesishcs.org/careers, and Genesis’s official careers page confirms the application portal is live.

On its careers page, Genesis says it offers competitive pay and a full benefits package, flexible and self-scheduling options, and shift and weekend differentials, with full-time and part-time roles in several locations and care areas. Its career-growth programs listed on that page include a Clinical Advancement Program, free certification programs and a Nurse Residency Program.

For Muskingum County job seekers, the timing matters: the first interview session falls the same day this announcement reaches many readers, so applicants who want to be considered early can walk in this afternoon rather than waiting for the December session. Genesis’s main campus address listed on its careers page is 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville, while the interview events themselves are at the Ashland Avenue location.

What happens next: the first open-interview session runs today, November 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1246 Ashland Ave., Zanesville, with a second session at the same time and place on December 2. In the meantime, applications remain open online at genesishcs.org/careers.

Photo: Thesteeleisreal, CC BY-SA