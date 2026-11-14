Passengers wait for their flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Houston after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted nationwide ground stops. ©Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Air travel in the US may be crawling back to normal, but the nationwide ground stop ordered Friday is still punishing passengers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that the shutdown appears to be tied to either contractor error or faulty equipment, after a router overloaded during a switch from copper to fiber lines at a remote FAA facility.

The malfunction flooded the system with connection attempts, disrupting communications and radar feeds, the Washington Post reports. "Our contractor didn't meet the moment or the equipment didn't meet the moment," Duffy said, per the AP.

He said the FAA has worked with L3Harris for decades. Passengers around the country were sleeping in airports, scrambling for alternative transportation, or just waiting. The fallout includes:

Cancellations: FAA chief Bryan Bedford said 4,000 to 5,000 of Saturday's roughly 41,000 flights were scrapped on top of the 12,000 on Friday, but he predicted schedules would stabilize by weekend's end.

"The worst is behind us," Bedford said Saturday.

Duffy called for more funding in his comments, per USA Today. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the shutdown "the latest in a series of unacceptable air travel incidents" under the Trump administration, per the New York Times.

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Train demand : A surge of traffic from people trying to book train trips apparently took down Amtrak's website on Friday, per the Times.

: A surge of traffic from people trying to book train trips apparently took down Amtrak's website on Friday, per the Times. Rental car crunch: Passengers who decided to rent a car and drive instead often hit a wall.

Rental companies were turning people away, and customers complained that reservations weren't being honored. Even locations other than airports were sold out, per the Times. Unable to rent anything else for the trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Jessica Whitney improvised, paying $281 for the use of a U-Haul truck—despite the fact that not only was she not moving, she didn't even have her luggage, which was stuck in Las Vegas.

"The U-Haul agent thought it was hilarious," she said.

"This is what President Trump does," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday night. "He puts leaders in place, and he allows them to lead."

Searching: Tonya Owens, 56, said Saturday morning that she'd been at the Indianapolis airport for hours with her family for a flight to Miami, where they're to board a cruise ship.

When the chaos began, she said, her airline "gave our seats away." A career nurse, she managed to book with another airline but canceled when the one-way tab for her family turned out to be $1,600, per USA Today.

"I've worked two jobs to make this happen," said Owens.

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