Stock image of a Denny's restaurant in the south San Francisco Bay Area ©Getty/Sundry Photography

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The Silicon Valley diner that touted itself as the birthplace of Nvidia quietly scrubbed its tribute to Jensen Huang this week, then said the sign will be reinstalled after word spread.

Employees at the Denny's on Berryessa Drive in San Jose said a plaque marking the booth where Huang and his co-founders dreamed up the chip giant in 1993 was removed Thursday night, SFGate reports, though they declined to say who ordered it.

"The booth that launched a $1 trillion company," the inscription read. "Congrats Nvidia." Huang resigned this week as CEO of Nvidia following reports of affairs with subordinates and a woman suspected of spying for China.

After NBC News published a story on the sign's removal, a Denny's spokesperson said the chain plans to reinstall the plaque "recognizing the conversations at Denny's that helped launch NVIDIA." Huang has talked about starting as a dishwasher at Denny's and still has the job on his resume.

"Years later, he and his co-founders gathered in one of our booths to discuss the idea that became NVIDIA," the spokesperson's statement said. "The plaque commemorates that shared history." The future of a Huang-inspired "Breakfast Bytes" special previously promoted by Denny's was not clarified.

NBC has a photo of the Denny's void here.

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