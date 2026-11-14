A slurry line wraps around billowing smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire on Aug. 24, 2020. ©Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Wildfire season doesn't just threaten homes and forests—it's increasingly compromising what comes out of the tap.

The AP reports on new research showing that when fires torch forests and hillsides, the resulting ash, sediment, and organic gunk can taint rivers and streams that supply drinking water for years, even up to a decade.

That's a growing concern as climate change and strong El Niño patterns drive larger, more frequent blazes—more than 68,000 so far this year, burning more than 9.5 million acres.

Scientists tell the AP that forested watersheds deliver drinking water to nearly two-thirds of US municipalities, and those systems simply weren't designed for wildfire-era contamination: think spikes in heavy metals, algal blooms in reservoirs, and carcinogenic byproducts when disinfectants like chlorine meet all that extra organic material.

Towns from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to Fort Collins have faced costly overhauls, but the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, offers the starkest example—months without safe water, trucked-in supplies, and a $148 million rebuild of its treatment plant.

More on the overarching look at how utilities are scrambling to adapt here.

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