The Toyota Scion Kei-01. ©Toyota

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Toyota is betting that a relatively tiny truck will appeal to certain American drivers. The automaker will revive its retired Scion brand next year to sell the Scion Kei-01, a pint-size pickup modeled on Japan's Kei trucks and classified here as a "low-speed vehicle," reports Road and Track.

The truck is capped at 25mph and largely barred from faster roads. Set to be built in Indiana with right-hand drive and a three-cylinder engine, the vehicle is aimed at businesses, farms, campuses, and hobbyists—not commuters—and has the potential to undercut full-size pickups that now start well north of $40,000, per the New York Times.

Its price will be announced closer to launch in the US.

At about 11 feet long, the truck is smaller than a Mini Cooper but can haul up to 600 pounds in a three-way folding bed and features an extended cab and raised roofline.

The move drops Toyota into a growing niche of small, cheaper utility vehicles that includes Fiat's Topolino and upcoming electric trucks from Slate, TELO, and Ford.

Toyota says it's responding to rising US curiosity about Kei trucks. Even President Trump praised them as "really cute" after a visit to Japan and compared them to the classic Beetle.

More From Newser