The tanker Atlantic Asphalt is seen after crashing into a river cruise boat in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. ©AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Hours after the Atlantic Asphalt slammed into a docked Mississippi River cruise boat carrying 197 passengers and crew members, toppling it, the Port of New Orleans sued the tanker.

The port's Board of Commissioners filed the suit on Friday, WWL reports, seeking to force the owners and managers of the tanker to pay for the damage, possibly by selling the Atlantic Asphalt.

A judge issued a warrant the same day ordering US Marshals to take control of the tanker for now.

The board contends the crash caused more than $1 million in damage to the Thalia Street Terminal and is seeking cleanup, inspection, and repair costs, plus interest and legal fees.

The suit accuses the tanker's owner and managers of violating safety rules; the port says it bears no blame. No one was killed or critically injured in the crash.

The tanker has been towed from the crash site, but it could take weeks to move the cruise boat, which is still on its side, Coast Guard Capt.

Melanie Burnham said Saturday. The first step is to make sure the 16,000 gallons of fuel on the American Heritage is removed safely, she said, per the AP.

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