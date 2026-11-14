An aerial view shows an Amazon data center under construction in New Florence, Mo., Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. ©AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A relic from the Nixon era has unexpectedly become hot tech property. The Wall Street Journal's David Uberti reports that Armstrong International, a 126-year-old Michigan-based company known for heating and cooling gear, suddenly started getting mysterious bulk orders for a stainless-steel air vent it has sold since the '70s.

The orders were for more than 1,000 units at a time, versus the dozens their oil refinery customers typically requested. But the distributors who were ordering the water-bottle-sized part were bound by nondisclosure agreements and wouldn't say who the end customers were.

After weeks of calls and guesswork, the 3,000-person company determined data centers were behind the boom: the buildings' liquid cooling systems need a ventilation mechanism, and Armstrong's part fits the bill, at a few hundred bucks each.

Demand for the vent is up about 80% year over year, and the company has added a second shift at its main Michigan location just to keep pace.

Uberti talked to Charlie Reynolds, who designed the part back in 1972, to get his take. "I'm going to call that a late bloomer," he said of the vent.

Read the full story here.

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