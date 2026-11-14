Savannah Guthrie attends the Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York special event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 25, 2026, in New York. ©Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has renewed her contract with NBC News, keeping her in the flagship morning chair even as other networks trim high-profile talent in the streaming era.

The program dominates rivals Good Morning America and CBS Mornings, Variety reports, drawing about 3 million viewers for its first two hours and more than $300 million a year in ad revenue across its weekday block.

The length of Guthrie's extension was not announced, and NBC declined to comment. Guthrie, 54, started at NBC in 2011.

Guthrie has endured a personal tragedy in public view this year while Arizona authorities investigate the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, and Variety reports there was industry speculation about whether she'd remain with Today.

The anchor remains central to the network's coverage of major news events and will host NBC's upcoming game show based on Wordle. She's also scheduled to co-host the network's coverage of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, per the Los Angeles Times.

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