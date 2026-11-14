Stock image of a photo gallery on a smartphone ©Getty/grinvalds

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Italy announced Saturday it has handed Meta one of its heftiest tech penalties yet: a $887 million fine over how Facebook tapped into Android users' photo galleries.

The country's Data Protection Authority said roughly 20 million people in Italy weren't clearly told that granting the app permission to access photos and videos would also let Facebook mine those images to suggest content to post, the BBC reports.

And they weren't informed that the company had done that, per Reuters.

Regulators ordered Meta to switch the feature off by default within 60 days and obtain explicit, separate consent for it.

They cited the scale of those affected, the ongoing nature of the practice, and what they described as Meta's lack of cooperation. The company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, was hit with a separate $25 billion New Mexico judgment last month over its handling of user data.

The authority said the fine imposed Saturday amounts to about 0.47% of Meta's global revenue.

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