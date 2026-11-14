The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. ©AP photo/Richard Drew, file

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A Netflix drama set in Scotland has turned into the site of a fatal accident. A crew member on the crime series Dept.

Q died on Thursday at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh after being seriously injured there, producer Left Bank Pictures confirmed, per Variety. Police say emergency services responded to a call there, but the man died at the scene, reports the Independent.

Filming on Season 2 had already wrapped, suggesting the incident may have occurred as sets were being taken down, notes Variety.

Police in Scotland say the man's death isn't being treated as suspicious, though investigators are still working to establish what happened.

The crew member hasn't been publicly identified. Left Bank said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" and is offering support to colleagues and the deceased's loved ones; Netflix hasn't commented.

E! News notes that another crew member died at FirstStage Studios in 2022, in an incident still being investigated. Dept. Q, starring Matthew Goode as a troubled detective, is one of the streamer's higher-profile international crime offerings, per Variety.

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