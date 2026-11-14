Old EV Batteries Could Be a Gold Mine

The battery of a BYD Seagull electric vehicle as seen at the Caresoft Global facility Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Livonia, Mich. ©AP Photo/Mike Householder, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Electric vehicles could have a second act far from the highway, writes Nora Lowe in the Atlantic, and it could end up being big business.

Once a lithium-ion battery's charge can't get above about 70% of its original capacity, it "simply can't get a vehicle far." But it retains enough energy to power a house, literally: Tinkerers are already wiring old EV batteries into home solar-panel systems.

Europe is much further along, in part because EVs caught on there first. It can take roughly 15 to 20 years to wear a battery down, so Lowe expects the real wave of batteries available for repurposing in the US will hit in the mid-2030s.

In Europe, automakers and utilities are repurposing worn-out packs to back up factories, neighborhoods, and even a Dutch soccer stadium.

Laws there require tracking and reclaiming batteries, giving companies a push to reuse instead of scrap. The US mostly recycles or trashes old EV batteries, but that's starting to shift as solar installations grow, new batteries get pricier, and AI-hungry data centers hunt for cheaper energy storage.

Startups like Moment Energy and Redwood Materials are betting on "second-life" batteries for buildings and data centers, though the difficulty of battery removal and the fire risks they can pose could slow the uptake.

Read the full piece for more.

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