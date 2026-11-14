Stock photo. ©Getty Images/Irina Starikova

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The US just lost a public-health bragging right it held for a quarter century. The Pan American Health Organization has revoked the country's measles elimination status after a surge of outbreaks and more than 5,400 cases this year—levels not seen since before measles was declared eliminated in 2000, per the Wall Street Journal.

Experts largely blame falling vaccination rates and policy shifts under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has questioned vaccine safety, pushed to trim the childhood schedule for vaccines, and cut some vaccine-research funding.

Recent outbreaks in states including Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin have killed at least five people this month alone.

To win back elimination status, the US must stop sustained spread of the virus for at least 12 months, a task that epidemiologists say will demand higher MMR vaccine uptake and a major political course correction from the Trump administration.

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The CDC notes that its approach to dealing with measles won't shift, despite this development, per the AP. "The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does," says CDC chief Erica Schwartz.

"Losing a designation doesn't mean we abandon an evidence-based approach. It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks." CNN notes that Mexico is also on the verge of losing its own measles elimination status.

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