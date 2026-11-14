Stock photo of Coventry Cathedral. ©Getty Images/Rob Atherton

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Crated up to dodge Nazi bombs, Coventry Cathedral's stained glass has finally come back into the light—this time on a screen.

Roughly 12,000 medieval fragments, hidden in village cellars during World War II after the UK church's windows were dismantled, have now been photographed, cataloged, and released as a digital exhibition via the Bloomberg Connects app, reports Smithsonian.

The pieces, Britain's largest cache of loose medieval stained glass, date mostly to the 15th century and are linked to master glazier John Thornton. The specimens are "akin to the glass that you'd find in Westminster Abbey or Canterbury Cathedral," Coventry Cathedral's Reverend Canon Nitano Muller tells the BBC.

Long described by cathedral staff as a "medieval jigsaw puzzle," per the Guardian, the fragments show apostles, saints, fantastical creatures, heraldic symbols, and praying donors.

The project, led by the World Monuments Fund and cathedral conservators, is part of a broader effort to safeguard Coventry's bombed-out ruins and give scholars and the public new access to what experts call a globally significant collection.

The cathedral, hit in November 1940, was the only one in Britain destroyed during Nazi attacks. "Together, the ruins and the surviving glass tell a powerful story of resilience, with much still to be uncovered," says the WMF's Emma Sweeney in a statement.

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