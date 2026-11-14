Former CIA chief John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 16, 2016. ©AP photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Federal agents have charged the son of a onetime CIA chief with a serious child pornography crime.

Authorities say Kyle Brennan, 40, of Warrenton, Virginia, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan, is accused of transporting child pornography after investigators allegedly found more than 80 explicit images of underage girls on his phone, reports the Washington Post.

According to a complaint, local police and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office began looking into Kyle Brennan in 2024 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, then turned the case over to the FBI last month.

The NCMEC tip reportedly noted that child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, had been uploaded to Kyle Brennan's Adobe account online, per the AP.

John Brennan led the CIA under Barack Obama and is a prominent critic of President Trump. NBC News notes that the ex-CIA chief himself has been under DOJ investigation for more than a year, in a probe that's said to be looking into whether intelligence officials and law enforcement violated Trump's civil rights during their investigations into him.

Kyle Brennan is now being held in federal custody and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison if convicted, per the Post. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday.

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