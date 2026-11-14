This photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito. Dengue is spread primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, a warm-weather insect that is expanding its geographic reach because of climate change, experts say. ©James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A senior citizen who typically walked 5 miles a day along Tampa's shoreline may be the face of a virus that's no longer just an imported problem, according to a New York Times analysis.

Gay Rabb Small, who turned 80 the day she died on Sept. 4, is the sole death so far in a dengue outbreak that has sickened hundreds in Florida and is worrying disease experts who say the state's locally spread cases suggest dengue is settling in.

"I think the dengue outbreaks will get worse over the coming years in the US," says University of Florida biostatistician Ira Longini. The best guess is that Rabb Small was bitten on one of her daily walks.

Of the roughly 880 infections reported in Florida this year, 503 were infected locally, a sharp jump from the previous record of 189 in 2023.

And if Florida is ground zero for US cases, the Tampa area this year is ground zero in the state, with Hillsborough County logging more than 400 cases, reports WPLG.

In years past, cases in the continental US were typically traced to travelers, but that's increasingly no longer true as the mosquitoes that carry the virus gain a foothold here.

One possible factor: Dengue thrives in warm, wet tropical climes, and climate change may be expanding its reach. With no approved US vaccine and treatment limited to managing symptoms, officials say prevention still hinges on mosquito control and individual precautions.

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