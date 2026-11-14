Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9, 2020. ©Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Kanye West's 2019 biblical opera is back in court, with a new lawsuit claiming it was created under lock and key in a Wyoming high school.

Opera musician Chase Taylor said Ye flew him to Wyoming for what he thought was a finished production of Nebuchadnezzar, then shut him and more than 150 performers inside a school band room and ordered him to make the show stage-ready in four days, per a federal complaint filed in North Carolina and cited by Rolling Stone.

Taylor alleges he was denied adequate food, rest, and the ability to leave, despite objecting, and was lured by promises of big pay, a producer's credit, and upcoming work that never came.

"Defendants locked the door and ordered Taylor to work until the opera was done," the complaint notes, adding that Ye's plans for the opera were "built on air," per Billboard.

Nebuchadnezzar was eventually performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in 2019, and it doesn't sound like it went swimmingly: Paste cites a two-star review at the time from the Guardian, which notes that the show was "delayed by two hours, during which time stagehands could apparently be seen frantically building the set," and that the actors were "reading from scripts."

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A similar lawsuit by another musician is still pending in California. Ye hasn't publicly commented. Taylor also claims Ye later used his compositions on songs, including Travis Scott's "Telekinesis" and tracks on the Vultures 2 album, without his OK or payment, per Rolling Stone.

Taylor is seeking damages for alleged fraud, false imprisonment, and unfair business practices. He also wants some of the profits from the implicated songs and recognition of his copyright ownership.

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