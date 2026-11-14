This combination of three images shows, from left, US President Trump in Washington on Monday; Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Sept. 24; and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Nov. 4. ©AP photo

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The leaders of the world's three biggest nuclear powers are set to sit down together in a first-of-its-kind meeting next week in China, US officials say.

The trilateral session with US President Trump, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen and center on denuclearization, though Washington doesn't expect concrete deals to come out of it, per ABC News.

Trump and Xi will meet separately before Putin joins, but Trump won't hold a one-on-one with Putin, according to senior US officials.

The AP notes that Putin and Xi have met dozens of times since Xi assumed leadership of China in 2013, while Trump has met in person with each of the two leaders seven or eight times.

"This is a difficult topic for China to address, but we do think it's time for China to sort of step up ... to the adults' table, if you will, and have adult conversations about adult things," a senior Trump administration official tells Reuters, which notes that China "has for years ‌resisted direct engagement with Washington about its nuclear program."

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Iran is also on the agenda, though Russia's war in Ukraine is not. "We've had many meetings recently with the Russians, but China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there," the US official notes.

Elon Musk will accompany Trump on parts of the China leg, with officials citing only his business interests, per ABC. The China visit follows Trump's stop in Manila for the ASEAN summit, where he's expected to sign a trade deal with Thailand and announce investment agreements with the Philippines.

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