An aerial view of Daphne, Alabama. ©Gett/George Dodd

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Those drawn to small-town life in a place where the mortgage doesn't eat your paycheck apparently might want to take a peek at Alabama.

The state logs the top three spots in a ranking from Livability.com. The site rolled out its first-ever "50 Best Small Cities in the US" list, built with help from Applied Geographic Solutions and more than 100 data points spanning the economy, housing costs, amenities, safety, health, schools, and transportation.

Extra emphasis went to affordability, with every pick capped at a median home value of about $550,000 and a population between 15,000 and 75,000. The top finishers:

Daphne, Alabama

Madison, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama

Dublin, Ohio

Chesterfield, Missouri

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

Mason, Ohio

Westfield, Indiana

Pflugerville, Texas

Friendswood, Texas

See the full list, with details on the cities.

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