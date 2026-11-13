Stock image of a USAF F35 holding short of Runway 24 at RAF Lakenheath, England, while an F15E lands. ©Getty/Morrison Gooch

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Drone trouble is making for a tense few weeks for American forces stationed in Britain. US security teams at RAF Lakenheath in eastern England responded to what the US Air Force in Europe described Friday evening as suspected unauthorized drone activity over the base, NBC News reports.

No injuries or damage were reported, and officials said they are working with UK authorities to safeguard American personnel, local civilians, and contractors. People in a nearby village reported hearing sirens sound, per the BBC.

It's the third US-used base in the UK to face a recent security scare.

Days earlier, more than a dozen aircraft were shifted from nearby RAF Mildenhall after a threat there pushed the alert level to FPCON Charlie, one step below the highest.

Weeks before that, alleged Iran-linked plotting led to arrests and the withdrawal of US bombers from RAF Fairford.

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