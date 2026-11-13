Former President Biden, center, arriving for son Hunter Biden's visit to the College Historical Society in Dublin to receive the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse in Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. ©Niall Carson/PA via AP

Joe Biden defends his decision to run against Donald Trump in 2024 in his new memoir and still seems angry with Democrats who forced him out, according to the Washington Post, which obtained an early copy of Promise Me, America.

"I felt an obligation to run," Biden writes, dismissing critics' assessments that he was acting selfishly. "I believed Donald Trump was a threat to the nation and I was the best person to beat him."

"You can dismiss that assessment if you want. But I know the process I went through. I made a thoughtful, careful, rigorous judgment."

Biden faults Nancy Pelosi in particular for publicly saying it was up to him to decide whether to stay in the race, while "working furiously behind the scenes to get elected officials and Biden delegates to defect."

All his conversations on the subject with Democratic leaders were the same, he complains.

They all said they would respect his decision, but "in reality, the only decision they would respect would be my decision to exit the race."

However, he dropped from the race under pressure before that could happen.

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