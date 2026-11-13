A Federal Aviation Administration logo is displayed in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. ©AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Takeoffs across the US were abruptly halted Friday afternoon when the FAA ordered a rare nationwide ground stop, citing "extraordinary circumstances" and "reasons of safety." An air traffic control advisory said all departing flights must remain on the ground until further notice, while incoming international flights will be handled individually, Axios reports.

An FAA spokesperson said there is a communications problem involving Air Route Traffic Control Centers, per CNN. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X.

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