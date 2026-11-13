Emergency personnel and crews are on the scene after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. ©Enan Chediak/The Advocate via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A docked Mississippi River cruise boat packed with tourists was knocked on its side Friday when a large oil tanker slammed into it near New Orleans' French Quarter, triggering a major rescue effort.

NBC News reports that the American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, had been tied up at the port for about two hours when it was hit broadside, the company said.

Footage verified by NBC showed people in life vests in the water following the impact. About 130 passengers were on board when the boat was struck.

The cruise line said that evacuations took place and that it is working closely with the Coast Guard and local officials.

Mayor Helena Moreno's office said more than a dozen people were taken to a hospital, per WDSU. Boats that were nearby in the river reported pulling more than a dozen people from the water, per CBS News.

The water temperature was 66 degrees, per the AP. "Surreal—that's what that was," Jamie Holford, a witness, told WDSU-TV. "Fifteen minutes from impact to where it rolled over."

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