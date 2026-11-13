Stock image of rasgulla ©Getty/Rangeecha

(This content was created with the help of AI.) A fatal explosion involving a boar trap and a popular dessert is under investigation in central India.

Police said 35-year-old Rajendra Barautiya died after biting into a crude bomb disguised as a rasgulla, a soft, syrup-soaked sweet traditionally eaten in one bite, CBS News reports.

The device, used in some areas to kill wild boars by hiding gunpowder inside dough balls, detonated in his mouth as he sat by a bonfire in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two men, including the villager accused of handing him the food, and charged them with culpable homicide. Authorities said they are still determining whether the act was intentional or a reckless prank.

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