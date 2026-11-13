Comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. ©AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Six more women have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and coercive behavior against comedian Russell Brand, detailed in a joint investigation by the UK's Times and Sunday Times.

The claims, spanning from 2005 to 2015, include allegations that Brand initiated sex without consent, continued despite being asked to stop because of pain, and "manhandled" a fan backstage, the Guardian reports.

The new accusations emerged after Brand, 51, was sentenced Monday to more than 10 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old fan and sexually assaulting three other women between 2004 and 2009.

Reporters said they corroborated the new claims; their investigation included materials such as text messages and photographs, per the Los Angeles Times. Brand, who has long insisted his relationships were consensual, and his lawyer did not respond to the latest allegations.

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