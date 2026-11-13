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(This content was created with the help of AI.) A runaway sheep that spent a month and a half roaming an Ohio town finally met its match: a 13-year-old cowgirl with a horse and lasso.

The American blackbelly sheep had been spotted around Wadsworth since September, prompting a social-media-fueled search led by Janine Smalley of Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary and volunteer Rebecca Roxberry, reports UPI.

On Wednesday, teen Reagan Crumpler tracked the sheep on horseback to a field near US Route 224 and eventually roped it.

"It made me feel really good, just knowing that the sheep was gonna go to somewhere that they would take care of it," she tells the Akron Beacon Journal.

Now named "Gerri Reagan" in honor of the 13-year-old, the sheep is being held at Whispering Acres, where she might stay permanently if no owner steps forward.

A local TV news report captures a snippet of Reagan's pursuit.

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