A screenshot from the ad. ©YouTube

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Outlets including the Washington Post, Politico, and the New York Times are taking a look at how a viral political ad that helped turn a Mississippi Senate seat in Democrats' favor came to be.

The 30-second "Pick Another Protein" ad for eventual winner Scott Colom centered around GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith's remark that shoppers could simply "pick another protein" as beef prices rose.

The spot turned that line into various state residents, rather than professional actors, saying, "I'd rather pick another senator instead."

Shot in three hours on a Sony Alpha 7R V by 27-year-old Jackson videographer Ryan Sayles, the ad used a "Rapper's Delight" sample and ultimately racked up 3.7 million TikTok views—outperforming a video endorsement from Barack Obama.

"It's still hard for me to conceptually understand that something I edited on my cousin's couch could make it to LA, could make it to New York, could make it all across the country," Sayles, who had never worked on a political campaign before, tells the Post.

He's gone from a novice to being a "name to watch in Democratic digital circles," per Politico. Colom also lavished praise on Sayles, saying he did "GAME CHANGING work with SO little."

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