The SS United States in its new home. ©YouTube screenshot

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The SS United States has a new address: 180 feet down in the Gulf of Mexico, where divers are already paying a visit.

Fresh video from the Research Vessel Explorer out of Cape May, NJ, shows the 990-foot liner—longer than the Titanic—sitting upright on the seafloor about 25 miles southwest of Destin, Florida, after its controlled sinking Wednesday night, WPVI reports.

Shipwreck diver Rustin Cassway, among the first to explore the site, called the preparation "very well executed," noting the vessel had been thoroughly cleaned before it was scuttled to become the world's largest artificial reef.

Another diver captured video of the ship's interior.

The $13.5 million project by Okaloosa County aims to lure divers, anglers, and marine life. Cassway says fish are already moving in around the ship's top deck, which rests just 60 feet below the surface, within reach of recreational divers.

"It is a new life, and there's a lot of amazing, amazing life in the Gulf," he says.

The ocean liner crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times after making its maiden voyage in 1952.

It was docked on the Delaware River in Philadelphia for almost 30 years as preservationists fought to save it. The original smokestacks will be part of a museum Okaloosa County is building to honor the liner's history, Fox 13 reports.

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