The USS George HW Bush arrives at the Phuket Deep Sea Port in Thailand on Oct. 4. ©AP photo/Kritsanaphong Rattanatong

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Sailors aboard the USS George HW Bush won't be home for the holidays, and their families are being told to brace for much longer.

Navy leaders recently warned spouses to plan for a deployment of up to 12 months, far beyond the six to seven months originally expected and already extended twice, Military Times reports.

Rear Adm. Alexis Walker had cautioned back in March, when the ship first set out, that the published schedule was no guarantee.

At a Monday town hall, families pressed leaders on both the mission and conditions at sea.

One spouse said the secretary of the Navy linked the carrier's return to Iran accepting a non-nuclear status. "If Iran hasn't agreed to not have a nuclear weapon for the past 47 years, why are our sailors responsible for ending it now?" she queried.

Others cited comments from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about repeated extensions, as well as raised concerns about food, with one admiral acknowledging sailors have been largely stuck with canned vegetables after fresh produce spoiled in transit.

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"Families are burning out under the immense strain," one audience member said before a "combative" crowd of 500-plus, per MS NOW.

The outlet notes that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, currently idling in port in Norfolk, Virginia, is set to eventually relieve the USS George HW Bush, which Navy leaders acknowledge can only continue to be deployed as long as its structure and jets remain in good working condition.

Newsweek has more on how the USS George HW Bush compares with the USS Abraham Lincoln, which had its own record deployment (and issues) earlier this year.

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