This 2013 file photo shows actress Elsa Pataky and her husband, Chris Hemsworth. ©Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Celeb couple Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky woke to an unsettling discovery at their home in Australia: three cars gone.

Police say security footage shows four masked men, two armed with knives, scaling the fence of the couple's property in the Northern Rivers region early Wednesday, reports USA Today, citing Australian outlets 7News and the Brisbane Times.

The thieves then entered the garage, where the vehicles were parked with the keys inside.

Pataky told police she heard their dogs barking around 2am but went back to sleep, only later discovering that a BYD electric car, a Ram truck, and a Ford Ranger Raptor were missing.

Two vehicles have since been found, but officers are still hunting for the third. Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of Thor in the Avengers franchise, and Pataky, known for Fast & Furious, married in 2010 and are raising their three children in Australia.

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