Former Vice President Mike Pence waits outside the funeral services for former Vice President Dick Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. ©AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Mike Pence isn't saying yes to 2028—but he's definitely not saying no. In a Fox News interview, President Trump's first-term vice president declined to give a clear answer when asked if he's eyeing another White House run or about the timeline for a decision.

Instead, he called for the Republican party to return to "conservative principles" after heavy losses in the midterm elections.

"The truth is, if we don't return the Republican Party to the principles of a strong defense, limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the right to life, it won't matter who we nominate in 2028," Pence said.

"Because this version of Republicanism was just rejected by the American people."

The comments mark a subtle shift from two months ago, when Pence said he had "no plans" to run for any office, the Hill reports.

He told Fox that people had been reaching out to him about a possible 2028 bid. "We've been hearing from a lot of people around the country. I've been very humbled by that," he said.

Pence, who briefly challenged Trump in the 2024 Republican primary before dropping out, said he doesn't "know what the future holds" but is currently focused on being a "champion and an advocate for the conservative principles that have defined our party."

Want to know more in just minutes? We deliver the news the way we like it—really short and unbiased.

Subscribe to Newser newsletters.

Pence and Trump fell out at the end of Trump's first term, after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and Pence rejected Trump's demands to block certification of the results, saying he didn't have the authority to discard Electoral College votes.

In an angry tweet as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump slammed Pence for lacking "courage," a line echoed in the White House's response to the Fox interview.

"Mike Pence's total and complete lack of courage caused untold damage to our great country," spokesman Davis Ingle said. "If Republican voters cared what Mike Pence had to say, he wouldn't have had to drop out of the presidential race months before the Iowa caucuses."

More From Newser