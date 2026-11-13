(This content was created with the help of AI.) A young star of Kindergarten Cop has died at 43. Christian Cousins, who played kindergartner Dominic Palmieri in the 1990 movie, died last month, but the news is only surfacing now.

Page Six was the first to report it. Cousins actually shared the role in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie with his twin, Joey Cousins, notes People.

No cause of death was announced, but Cousins had been struggling with liver disease before his death.

Family members first announced the news via Instagram. Cousins also had roles in TV's Knots Landing, as well as the movies Critters 3 (1991), Intruders (1992), and Twin Sitters (1994).

After his acting career, Cousins worked as an executive in a furniture company and co-owned a CBD business.

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