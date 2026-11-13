David Walliams poses upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The Choral" at the London film festival on Oct. 12, 2025. ©Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) London's Metropolitan Police are now formally investigating TV personality and children's author David Walliams over allegations of sexual offenses, reports the Guardian.

Police say several people have recently come forward with claims, and that those accusations are distinct from misconduct reports previously detailed in a Guardian and ITV News investigation, though detectives are reviewing that coverage as well.

Coming on the heels of comedian Russell Brand's conviction for rape and sex assault, Walliams, 55, has been accused of exploiting his fame to pursue young women and teenagers for sex.

He has denied any wrongdoing. "We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened," said a Met Police rep, per the AP.

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