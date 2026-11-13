Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman looks on before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27, 2026, in Landover, Md. ©AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Sam Hartman's next huddle will be at the mansion, not the line of scrimmage. The Washington Commanders backup quarterback has been tapped as the lead for the 30th season of ABC's The Bachelor, set to premiere March 21, reports NBC News.

The 27-year-old Charlotte native announced the move Friday on Good Morning America, admitting he's "excited but also very nervous." "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough."

Hartman, a former Wake Forest and Notre Dame standout, holds ACC records for career touchdown passes and 300-yard games and returned to college football after a 2022 diagnosis of Paget-Schroetter syndrome.

Undrafted in 2024, he joined Washington's practice squad and is still awaiting his NFL debut—while his reality-TV debut is now locked in.

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