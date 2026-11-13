Taylor Swift speaks as she is inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. ©AP Photo/George Walker IV

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Taylor Swift is heading back to a stage she hasn't set foot on in more than a decade.

The Country Music Association confirmed she'll perform at the CMA Awards on Nov. 18, her first appearance there in 13 years, in news rolled out Friday on Good Morning America.

The date drop on Friday the 13th nods to Swift's well-known lucky number.

The return comes weeks after Swift, 36, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, 20 years after her debut album.

At the CMAs, she has been nominated for single of the year for "I Knew It, I Knew You," her Toy Story 5 track that hit No. 1 on country radio in September.

Swift has notched 12 CMA trophies and eight performances so far, dating back to her 2006 CMA debut, the Tennessean reports. A year later, Swift, then 17, performed at the CMAs and won the new artist of the year award.

In her acceptance speech, she said, "This is definitely the highlight of my senior year!"

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