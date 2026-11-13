From left: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the G7 summit, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ©AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Internal fighting in the White House over the Nvidia scandal is moving out into the public.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent essentially threw Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick under the bus on Friday for failing to rein in a smaller company at the heart of the mess, , reports Politico.

Officials at the Treasury Department, the Pentagon, and the State Department wanted to put restrictions on Megaspeed "for months," Bessent told CNBC. "But Commerce has the pen," he added, referring to the authority to take such action.

"And you will have to ask them about their internal processes."

Bessent's comments mark his first public swipe at Lutnick's department, though the Washington Post reports that Bessent confronted his fellow Cabinet secretary last week.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday amid allegations of an affair with Megaspeed exec Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies accuse of being a Chinese spy.

Commerce oversees sensitive tech exports, and Megaspeed is accused of funneling Nvidia's advanced chips to Chinese companies in violation of US rules. Both Lutnick and Jensen Huang are expected to testify before Congress.

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