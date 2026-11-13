Labubu dolls are on display at the Pop Mart store at American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, July 12, 2025. ©AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The toothy little fuzzballs that once sent fans into shopping frenzies are suddenly looking a lot less scarce.

Pop Mart's Labubu dolls appear to have lost serious momentum, with the Beijing-based toymaker reporting a 50% drop in global sales in the latest quarter and at least a 70% plunge in the US, reports the BBC.

Analysts say the brand overcorrected on supply, stripping away the scarcity that made the toys feel special just as rival blind-box lines like Sonny Angels and Smiskis surged.

Pop Mart is now betting on theme parks and a Labubu movie to turn its toys into lasting characters, but CNBC notes that the company is also starting to hedge its bets by pushing newer lines like SKULLPANDA and Hirono to lessen dependence on Labubu.

The falloff follows what the Financial Times calls a "dizzying ascent" to global popularity, with celebs such as David Beckham, Blackpink star Lisa, and Kim Kardashian backing the brand.

At one point last year, a superfan paid $170,000 for a human-sized Labubu at an auction in Beijing.

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