Mike Myers arrives at the world premiere of "Focker-In-Law" on Wednesday at the Beacon Theatre in New York. ©Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Austin Powers isn't dead, baby. Comedian and actor Mike Myers says he's actively writing a fourth movie in the spy-spoof franchise, telling Deadline on the red carpet for Focker-In-Law that the script is underway and that he's "having a great time" with it, though he's been instructed not to spill plot details.

"I'm very, very secretive," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "He's a secret agent, so I can't really say too much."

Myers' involvement with the flick strongly suggests he'd once again don the glasses as Austin Powers and the bald cap needed to portray Powers enemy Dr.

Evil, per CBR. Myers recently revived the villain in a Verizon ad alongside Seth Green, Mindy Sterling, and Rob Lowe, raising speculation they could return, too.

The original three films, released between 1997 and 2002, pulled in close to $680 million worldwide (worth roughly $1.3 billion today), but there's still no start date for filming—or any release date—on Austin Powers 4.

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