Richard Glossip stands before a hearing at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, June 23, 2026, in Oklahoma City. ©AP Photo/Nate Billings, File

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Richard Glossip, the Oklahoma inmate who came within hours of execution three times, has admitted guilt in the 1997 killing that kept him on death row for decades—but not to murder.

In a Thursday hearing, the 63-year-old pleaded guilty to being an accessory to first-degree murder after the fact, prompting prosecutors to drop the murder charge just weeks before a third trial was set to begin, the Oklahoman reports.

Glossip, freed on bond in May with help from Kim Kardashian, will be sentenced next month and could face a maximum sentence of 45 years, though he has already spent nearly 30 behind bars.

Execution dates for Glossip were set nine times.

In 2015, his execution was called off an hour after the scheduled time because of a drug mix-up. Don Knight, Glossip's attorney, said he should be freed instead of being sent back to prison for 15 years, the AP reports.

"We believe Rich has more than paid his debt to society by spending nearly 30 years on death row, during which time he was served three last meals and came within minutes of being executed for a crime he did not commit," Knight said.

Glossip has long denied that he orchestrated the murder of his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese. Knight said that with the guilty plea, Glossip acknowledged that he placed plexiglass over the broken window of a room that held Van Treese's body, though he said Glossip didn't know the body was there.

"He had nothing to do with the murder, none of the planning, or carrying it out," Knight said, noting that if Glossip had pleaded guilty to the same charge in 1997 and received the maximum sentence, he would have been released in 2016 thanks to good-behavior credits not granted to death row inmates.

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The Supreme Court threw out Glossip's conviction and sentence last year, with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking Glossip's side, agreeing that he didn't get a fair trial.

Drummond, who said Glossip would be retried for murder with the death penalty off the table, said the plea "ensures a conviction" and gives the state its best shot at more prison time.

Motel maintenance man Justin Sneed, the key witness in Glossip's 2004 trial, beat Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. He said Glossip had offered to pay him $10,000.

Glossip's lawyers say Sneed killed the manager in a botched robbery and blamed Glossip to avoid the death penalty.

"I've struggled with my own journey in this life," Sneed said in a 2017 documentary. "A lot of it has to do with me being able to interpret Chapter 12 of Revelation with the symbolism of a dragon and evil and then just the way my mind opened up to that on four blood moons while everybody was trying to argue whether we should kill this man or not."

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