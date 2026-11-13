White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Washington. ©AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

(This content was created with the help of AI.) White House aides just got new marching orders on K Street: no lobbyist meetings without a green light from the lawyers.

A memo obtained by Politico from chief of staff Stephen Miller's office says staff must secure prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel before sitting down with registered lobbyists on policy matters at the White House complex, tightening a channel that had been more relationship-driven under former chief of staff Susie Wiles.

"President Trump's loyalty is to the American people, not lobbyists," says White House rep Taylor Rogers. "His team is dedicated to advancing the President's agenda, not the agenda of DC lobbyists."

The move is part of what the New York Times describes as Miller's quick move to "differentiate himself from his predecessor." Miller, described by Republican lobbyists as "impossible to lobby" and focused on policy over personal ties, is seen as a difficult new gatekeeper for "downtown" interests.

The Office of Public Liaison will remain the main conduit to outside groups, per the memo, though many lobbyists say they'll now try to bypass staff and go directly to President Trump or work with policy councils instead.

More From Newser