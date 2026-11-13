This image from video shows a ship that capsized after a drone attack in the Black Sea, about 15 miles east of the port city of Constanta, near Romania's territorial waters, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. ©Romanian Ministry For Internal Affairs via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) The world's most lethal waters for seafarers right now aren't off Iran—they're in the Black Sea.

A maritime security firm counts more than 300 attacks there this year related to the Russia-Ukraine war, strikes that have killed over 30 crew members and left more than 20 missing, reports the Wall Street Journal.

That far outpaces strikes and casualties from assaults on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding region since the US-Iran conflict began in February.

What began as Russian strikes on Ukraine's grain exports—and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian shipping—has spilled outward, with recent deadly strikes near Romania and Bulgaria, both NATO members.

European officials have linked those incidents, along with nearby airspace incursions, cyber operations, and sabotage, to Moscow, which denies involvement. Either way, traffic through the Bosporus has plunged by about 40%, undercutting a crucial trade corridor that connects Europe and Asia and supplies food to parts of Africa and the Middle East.

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