New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston celebrates after rushing for a first down during a game against the Washington Commanders in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. ©AP Photo/Adam Hunger

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Giants QB Jameis Winston broke into song at the line of scrimmage Thursday night, but, alas, it didn't draw the flag he wanted.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 11 against the Washington Commanders, Winston tried the usual cadence tricks to get Washington's players to jump offsides, explains the Athletic.

When that didn't work, he belted out "Who let the dogs out? Woof. Woof. Woof. Woof," per a post at Awful Announcing. Amazon's mics caught every word.

See it here.

Broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit cracked up over the fourth-quarter play, but the Commanders stayed put. The Giants took a delay-of-game and punted, then watched Washington complete a 24-21 comeback for its first road win of the season.

Winston later said the Baha Men cult classic "just had a nice ring to it" and that he'd cooked up the idea in practice. He's not the first quarterback to get creative in that kind of situation.

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