Drummer Roger Taylor performs during a Duran Duran concert in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 28, 2026. ©Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP

(This content was created with the help of AI.) Roger Taylor says he's done keeping the beat for Duran Duran—and for anyone else. The 66-year-old drummer announced Thursday he's retiring from the band after 47 years and giving up drumming, citing worsening tinnitus, a condition that causes persistent noise in the ears, Billboard reports.

He called the move "one of the hardest decisions" of his life.

Taylor joined the band in 1979 and was with them at the height of their 1980s fame.

He left the group in 1985 and returned in 2001. He said that while it was a tough decision, he is moving on with "enormous pride" and is happy to be "going out on a real high," the BBC reports.

"We've just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers," he said.

"I couldn't have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I'll treasure forever."

"We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness." A third Taylor unrelated to the other two, guitarist Andy Taylor, left the band in 2006.

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